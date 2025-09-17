Building academic growth and confidence in every student, sponsored by TakeNote BR

Traditionally, academic intervention has been reserved for students who struggle to keep pace with their peers. At Great Hearts Harveston, the model looks different. Academic support is built into every child’s school day, ensuring all students, whether below, on, or above grade level, benefit from daily small-group instruction in reading and math tailored to their needs.

Great Hearts Harveston’s approach to intervention is already yielding remarkable results. Among first graders, the number of students needing intervention to be on grade level dropped from 29 at the start of the year to just one by April. “We’ve seen tons of progress,” said Carly Hopkins, Director of Community Engagement.

After evaluation tests at the beginning, middle, and end of the year, students are placed in groups with 5-6 peers who share similar strengths and gaps. These support blocks not only build skill, but also boost academic confidence.

“Students often tell us they feel more confident practicing their math or reading lessons in class because they’ve had that time in a small group to dive deeper into the things they might struggle with,” said Hopkins.

For Great Hearts, intervention is more than an academic tool. It reflects their commitment by fostering growth, confidence, and support at every level.