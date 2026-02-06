BROC: Keeping Baton Rouge kids safe in youth sports

Sponsored by Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic (BROC)

The State of Play Baton Rouge report reveals a growing concern among local families: 25% of youth avoid sports because they fear getting hurt. At Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic (BROC), protecting young athletes is central to the organization’s mission.

Through the BROC Foundation, the clinic partners with local schools and youth organizations across the community to promote safety, education, and access to quality sports medicine. One standout example is its partnership with Baton Rouge Soccer Club (BRSC), Louisiana’s largest sports organization, where a full-time athletic trainer is provided on site—an unmatched level of support in youth sports statewide.

This model prioritizes care over coverage, offering consistent access to injury evaluations, rehabilitation, and treatment throughout the week, not just during games.

“At BRSC, our healthcare team gives parents peace of mind by being available and dedicated to young athletes’ health and safety,” says Riley Proffer, BRSC Director of Athletic Training at BROC Foundation.