The biggest financial decision ever, sponsored by Studyville

The biggest financial decision ever

Some of the biggest financial decisions we make in life include getting married, having kids, buying a house and yes, going to college.  Many state universities can cost over $100,000 for four years and private colleges can be upwards of $300,000 for a four-year degree. Studyville sheds some light on facts you should know about affording college.

Did you know?

• 89% of students at private universities get a need-based or merit aid discount.

• A 529 plan is a tax-advantaged savings plan designed to help pay for education, and Louisiana has a great one!

• Colleges can look at your home equity when considering financial aid scholarships. Creepy? Yes.

For more information on the facts of affording college, click here.


