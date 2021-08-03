The biggest financial decision ever, sponsored by Studyville

Some of the biggest financial decisions we make in life include getting married, having kids, buying a house and yes, going to college. Many state universities can cost over $100,000 for four years and private colleges can be upwards of $300,000 for a four-year degree. Studyville sheds some light on facts you should know about affording college.
Did you know?
• 89% of students at private universities get a need-based or merit aid discount.
• A 529 plan is a tax-advantaged savings plan designed to help pay for education, and Louisiana has a great one!
• Colleges can look at your home equity when considering financial aid scholarships. Creepy? Yes.
