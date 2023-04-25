Beyond the Screen: University View Academy’s unique approach to socialization in a virtual world, sponsored by Take Note BR

Accessing quality education anywhere in the state is now possible with University View Academy (UVA), an online academy headquartered in Baton Rouge and fully accessible to Louisiana residents. UVA has become a haven for students who have been victims of bullying, faced anxiety surrounding school attendance, or have unique needs due to competing in intensive sports programs. Many students facing similar situations have gone from having poor academic performance in school to being very successful at UVA. Offering virtual courses long before COVID-19 changed education methods, UVA has had the opportunity to be a torch bearer for other schools tapping into the virtual learning sector. To offer socialization opportunities that many virtual students might miss out on, UVA offers school-sponsored events and field trips. Students can meet with classmates to visit museums, explore a corn maze, or experience the zoo together. They also offer traditional school events like proms and ring ceremonies to offer students a full high school experience. Learn more about University View Academy.

