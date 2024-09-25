The benefits of pruning your trees and hedges this fall and winter, sponsored by Bayou Tree Service

As fall and winter settle in Baton Rouge, it’s the perfect time to tackle pruning your trees and hedges. Pruning during these cooler months offers several benefits. With the leaves off, you can easily spot and remove dead or crossing branches, improving air circulation and removing these hazards from your canopy. This not only keeps your trees healthier but also sets the stage for vibrant new growth come spring. Since trees are in their dormant phase, they handle pruning better and recover more quickly. Plus, with fewer pests around, there’s less worry about infestations. By addressing your tree care now, you’re setting up your landscape for a vibrant and thriving spring. Preparing your landscape now ensures that you’ll have a lush and well-maintained yard ready to burst into color as the warmer weather arrives. For expert pruning services, Bayou Tree Service is there to help you prepare your landscape for a healthy and vibrant spring.

