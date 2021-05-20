The benefits of community based clinical trials

Every therapy, drug or approach that is in place today to treat cancer began in a clinical trial. And most cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. are now studied in clinical trials conducted in community oncology practices. Community-based research offers a notable advantage to smaller, independent practices primarily due to one factor: Patients do not have to travel far to participate in a clinical trial, which can boost enrollment and advance scientific knowledge.

As a strategic research site for Sarah Cannon Research Institute, a global leader in offering community-based clinical trials, Hematology/Oncology Clinic (HOC) provides innovative treatment options to patients throughout Baton Rouge.

By partnering with Sarah Cannon, HOC is part of a network that reaches more clinical trial patients than any single cancer center. With a shared focus on clinical excellence and cutting-edge research, Sarah Cannon and HOC are personalizing treatment while transforming the standard of care by advancing today’s clinical trials into tomorrow’s treatments.

Clinical trials are studies that evaluate the effectiveness of drugs or treatment routines. Our goal is to give patients the opportunity to participate in approved and exploratory therapies without long-distance travel. Clinical trials are not available for every condition. Talk to your doctor to discuss your options.

Learn more about clinical trials at Hematology Oncology Clinic, or call (225) 767-0822 and ask to speak to a member of our research team.