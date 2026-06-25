Behind every family law case is a real person: How a collaborative legal team makes a difference

Sponsored by The Law Office of Ivy L. Graham

When someone calls The Law Office of Ivy L. Graham, they’re not just starting a legal case – they’re reaching out in one of the most emotional seasons of their life. Divorce, custody and property decisions rarely feel like “paperwork” to the people living through them. That’s why Ivy Graham has shaped her practice to do two things equally well: support people through major life changes and navigate the legal process with skill and care.

From the very first consultation, clients meet a team that understands how overwhelming this moment can feel. Many arrive saying, “I don’t know what to do next.” Ivy and her team listen carefully, and then they help clients separate what the court can resolve from what may be better handled with the support of family, friends or counseling.

Sometimes the next step is a legal one, like filing for divorce, pursuing child support or setting up a custody schedule. Other times, it’s simply answering practical questions: Where will I live? Who will keep the pets? How do I physically move out? Ivy’s team can’t hire the movers, but they can help clients think through how to approach those decisions with clarity and calm.

The firm handles a broad range of family law matters, including divorce, child custody and visitation, child support, spousal support and property division, along with related planning needs such as wills and estates. Each case is treated as unique, because each family is different.

At the heart of the practice is a collaborative legal team. Lead attorney Ivy L. Graham brings extensive courtroom and negotiation experience, but she’s the first to say no single attorney can be everywhere at once. That’s why she has surrounded herself with dedicated professionals who know the firm’s clients and their cases.

Attorney Chantee E. Horning practices family law alongside Ivy, working closely with clients on issues like divorce, custody and support. Like Ivy, she focuses on listening deeply, helping clients understand what the court can and cannot do, and guiding them toward practical, realistic solutions that protect their families and their futures.

Supporting them are trusted staff members Laurie Kilpatrick and Eureka Beauchamp, who often provide the first reassuring voice on the other end of the phone. They help clients get on the calendar, track down answers and listen to problems that may require a court filing or could be resolved in another way. For clients, that means when an emergency pops up, there is always someone familiar with their case who can respond, offer guidance or connect them quickly with an attorney.

A key part of the firm’s philosophy is the value of mediation and collaborative problem-solving. Rather than pushing every dispute into a courtroom, Ivy and her team often guide clients toward the mediation table, where emotions can be aired, options explored and agreements crafted with the help of both legal counsel and a neutral mediator. Clients gain a clearer understanding of what’s fair, what the law will likely support and how to reach resolutions without a trial.

From the first anxious phone call to the final order or agreement, The Law Office of Ivy L. Graham is designed to ensure no case “falls through the cracks.” Behind every filing and hearing is a team that knows your name, understands your story and is committed to walking with you one step at a time.

Learn more at ivygrahamlaw.com.