When should I begin screening for breast cancer? sponsored by Baton Rouge Clinic

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and The Baton Rouge Clinic wants to remind all women to get their mammogram screening. But when should you start screening for breast cancer? “Studies have shown that average risk women should begin screening at age 40,” says Dr. Everett J. Bonner Jr., a surgical oncologist at The Baton Rouge Clinic.

If you are at higher risk, however, you should talk to your primary care provider about starting sooner. Additionally, knowing the normal appearance and feel of your breasts makes you more likely to detect any changes. Approximately 50% of breast cancer cases in women 50 years and older are detected by the women themselves. Some worrisome changes include pain, mass development, new nipple discharge, redness, or skin changes. You should promptly notify your health care provider if you experience any changes in your breasts.

