This Baton Rouge trainer makes workouts a family affair

Bailey was introduced to Gendusa through her father, who would jog and train with him when he still operated his gym out of his home in the Capital Heights neighborhood of Baton Rouge. Today, Future Fitness is a state-of-the-art facility at 1650 Lobdell Avenue, with modern free weights, up-to-date machines and access to a team of Personal Trainers, Nutritionists, Physical Therapists, Pilates/Yoga instructors and integrated health practitioners.

Bailey says she still works out with Gendusa because of his customized approach. He has a plan for when she wants to get serious and really hone in on something, versus when she’s in maintenance mode because life is busy or she wants to relax a bit and enjoy a holiday or vacation.

“He’s really good about customizing the approach based on the person, as well as the stage that person is in at that time,” Bailey says. “Part of the reason he has these generational clients is because he can shift like that.”

Over the years, Bailey says her grandfather, parents, children and husband have all worked out with Gendusa. Her 15-year-old twin sons started visiting the gym when they showed interest in learning more about exercise and nutrition. Gendusa has designed weight-based workouts for them to do in the gym, as well as cardio plans they can do on their own time.

“I think there’s a trust factor there that I know Chris is looking out for our health as a family and individually, and that’s special,” Bailey says.

Stephanie Hill is another of Gendusa’s clients with multiple family members who also work out with him. Hill’s father was the first in the family to train with Gendusa, after Hill bought him a gift certificate.

“He loved it so much he started going three days a week, and then five days a week,” she says. “Then, my mom started going with my dad, and I started working out with him two days a week. He became like our family.”

Hill says she looks forward to her children, 13-year-old twins who are cross-country runners, being able to train with Gendusa during school breaks. “There are all ages that work out there, and there are different trainers,” Hill says. “I see it continuing to be a great spot for all of us because of what Chris puts into it. He’s got a great, warm heart, he loves what he does, and he loves his clients.”