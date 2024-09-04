Ball moss alert: Protecting Baton Rouge’s trees, sponsored by Bayou Tree Service

Ball moss is becoming an increasing concern for Baton Rouge’s trees, particularly live oaks and crepe myrtles. While this epiphyte, which grows on trees without drawing nutrients from them, may seem harmless, its impact can be significant. Ball moss can limit a tree’s access to sunlight, water, and essential nutrients, effectively creating drought-like conditions and weakening the tree’s overall health.

Bayou Tree Service addresses ball moss infestations with a threefold approach: preventative pruning, handpicking, and, when necessary, chemical control. The company’s goal is to preserve tree health while minimizing damage and promoting long-term growth. Understanding the difference between harmful epiphytes like ball moss and beneficial ones like Spanish moss is key to maintaining a vibrant, healthy landscape. For those concerned about ball moss in their trees, Bayou Tree Service offers expert advice and care to protect and preserve Baton Rouge’s trees. Click here to view the full article.

