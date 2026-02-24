Ask the Expert: Healthcare, sponsored by Dr. Eric Oberlander

Dr. Eric Oberlander

Board Certified Neurosurgeon As a board certified and fellowship-trained neurosurgeon, Dr. Oberlander has under- gone the most intensive training in spinal surgery that exists. His expertise truly diagnoses and treats a wide variety of conditions affecting the entire spine. His extensive and diverse surgical experience includes spine trauma, tumors, degenerative diseases, herniated discs, pinched nerves, neck pain, back pain, sciatica, stenosis, and sacroiliac joint dysfunction. Dr. Oberlander is an award-winning spine specialist and has one of the busiest spine surgery practices in the country, routinely seeing 8,000 patient visits per year. As one of the few board-certified neurosurgeons in Louisiana with fellowship training in minimally invasive and complex spinal surgery, his services are in high demand. Team Oberlander focuses on fixing the problem without surgery but is ready to use the latest cutting-edge techniques, including robotic and laser spine surgery if conservative measures fail.

What is the real cause of certain neck and back pains — and is surgery truly necessary?

Most neck and back pain that occurs as we age is related to degenerative arthritis of the spinal discs and joints. The spine wears out just like knees and hips. Much of the spine surgery we do is to “rebuild” the bad spinal segments.

Many spinal and nerve conditions improve with conservative care. What non-surgical treatments should I try first?

We save surgery as the last resort and try Physical Therapy or Chiropractor Care first. If that doesn’t work, we will often try various types of injections and small procedures before surgery…kind of like WD-40 for the rusty hinges of the spine.

What are the risks, success rates, and long-term outcomes?

Spinal surgery is extremely complex. Outcomes vary considerably based on many variables….but most importantly do research on your surgeon. Look for fellowship training in spine surgery, which is advanced training for the surgeon after their basic training….my Fellowship is in “Minimally Invasive and Complex Spine Surgery”. A good outcome starts with a good plan. Many surgeries start with a bad plan, and the end result is suboptimal.

What can I change in my daily life to prevent worsening pain?

See us early to get advice…and to establish a baseline MRI for your neck and back. Keep your weight in check and avoid tobacco products like the plague. Non-impact exercise like biking and elliptical is preferred to jogging or other high impact exercise.

How do you find the right spine surgeon?

The Neuromedical Center has done that for you…all our surgeons are great. Also the insurance companies have the surgery outcome data….they know which surgeons are elite and avoid complications. There are entire insurance companies now that steer their patients to surgeons that get fewer complications and thus better outcomes. Lantern (Lanterncare.com) is one such company…they send me patients from throughout the south, even hundreds of miles away.

