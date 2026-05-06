Ask the Expert: Automobile, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge

How has Mercedes-Benz shaped the modern automotive safety landscape?

Mercedes-Benz has shifted vehicle safety to a proactive prevention—an approach now embedded across the industry. Innovations like crumple zones, airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), and predictive collision-preparation systems elevated expectations around occupant protection and vehicle control. These advancements reshaped government regulations, crash-testing protocols, and consumer safety benchmarks worldwide.

What patented Mercedes safety innovations stand out, and how do they work?

Several Mercedes technologies have become cornerstones of modern safety engineering: Crumple Zones disperse collision energy across the body structure so occupants avoid absorbing the full force of impact. SRS Airbags deploy instantly to cushion occupants and reduce injury. Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) hydraulically pulse more than 30 times per second to prevent wheel lockup, allowing shorter, more controlled braking.

What is PRE-SAFE®, and how does it protect passengers before a collision?

PRE-SAFE® is a predictive safety system designed to prepare the cabin for impact the moment sensors detect a likely collision. The system can pre-tension seatbelts, reposition seatbacks upright, and close windows and the sunroof. After airbag deployment, it may reopen windows to vent airbag smoke. Mercedes has expanded this system with innovations like PRE-SAFE® Sound, which emits a specific frequency that triggers a natural reflex to protect the inner ear.

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