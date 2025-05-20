Art avenue to spotlight mental health, sponsored by Reflection of the GreenLeaf

Reflection of the GreenLeaf will shine a light on mental health awareness through the power of art at this year’s Art Avenue Expo set for June 1 at Circa 1857 in Baton Rouge. The event will showcase how creative expression can spark conversation, challenge stigma, and build empathy within the community.

Through original artwork and performances, artists will share personal stories and advocate for understanding. Exhibits will encourage dialogue among attendees, using creativity as a tool for healing and connection. Featured artists like Courtney Matthews will offer insight into their journeys, showing how art can be both personal and transformative. Click here to learn more.

