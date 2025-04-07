Art Avenue returns to Circa 1857, sponsored by Reflection of the GreenLeaf

Reflection of the GreenLeaf is excited to continue its collaboration with Circa 1857 for this year’s Art Avenue. Since 2018, this event has brought the community together at the historic Circa 1857 location, growing into a vibrant celebration of art, craftsmanship, and wellness.

Thanks to the community’s support, Art Avenue now features a diverse mix of original art vendors, handmade product vendors, health and wellness businesses, and mental health resources. Reflection of the GreenLeaf is grateful for this journey and looks forward to another inspiring afternoon. Click here to RSVP and join the celebration!

