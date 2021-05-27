More advantages of a PDO Thread Lift

The PDO thread procedure has the effect of pulling skin back and therefore lifting and tightening the face. What you may not know is that in addition to lifting the skin, the threads trigger a healing response that activates collagen to the treated area over time.

Collagen helps support growth factors and improves the condition of the skin. As we get older, we produce less collagen, causing a decrease in skin volume and resulting in sagging and wrinkles. If getting more collagen and less wrinkles is not enough to try the procedure, here are some more advantages to a PDO Thread Lift:

Immediate results: You’re getting almost instant results!

You’re getting almost instant results! Quick recovery: You can literally walk in at lunch and meet your boo for dinner.

You can literally walk in at lunch and meet your boo for dinner. Affordable: Costs less than a face lift and can be less than getting Botox every couple months.

Costs less than a face lift and can be less than getting Botox every couple months. Long lasting: Usually lasts more than a year

