Advance your career with LSU professional development courses

In today’s workplace, change is the only constant. Technology continues to reshape industries, new opportunities arise across every field and professionals are seeking ways to stay competitive and up to speed in a rapidly evolving landscape. LSU Online empowers individuals to do just that by offering flexible, professional development courses designed to fit busy schedules and drive real-world results.

Diverse, flexible options for every career path

Beyond degrees and certificate programs, LSU Online offers a wide range of professional development courses – both online and in-person. From technology and business to education, accounting and more, each course is carefully developed to meet the demands of today’s rapidly changing job market. Whether you’re looking to strengthen your digital marketing expertise, explore advanced analytics or dive into niche subjects like small business marketing, there’s a course designed to fit your goals – and your schedule.

Many courses build transferable skills valuable in any profession, while others provide in-depth, specialized training tailored to specific fields. Offerings range from Principles of Agile Project Management and Quality Assurance Essentials to Small Business Marketing, and a full suite of Excel courses from beginner to advanced – along with many other topics designed to strengthen skills and support career growth across industries. Each one delivers actionable insights and immediately applicable knowledge that enhances on-the-job performance.

The Notary Public Preparatory Course, developed in partnership with iNotaryNow, serves as a prime example of LSU Online’s practical, career-focused approach. This live-online program includes weekly instruction, assignments and year-long access to recordings, quizzes and practice tests – giving participants the tools to prepare for the Louisiana Notary exam at their own pace. Registration is open now, and the course begins Jan. 6.

Invest in yourself

Continuing to grow your skills is one of the best ways to stay confident and competitive in a changing workplace. LSU Online’s professional development courses make it easy to invest in yourself, expand your expertise and take on new opportunities – all on your own terms.

Explore LSU’s professional development courses today and gain the knowledge, tools and confidence to stay ahead.