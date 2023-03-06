I Was in an Accident with a Drunk Driver. What Should I Do Next? Sponsored by Dudley DeBosier

In 2020, there were a total of 11,654 drunk driving fatalities, a 14% increase from 2019. Although these tragic incidents are preventable, the CDC reported that 32 people per day and one person every 45 minutes were killed in a drunk driving accident. Not only do the victims have to suffer the consequences of drunk driving, but also their families.

Unfortunately, this affects the victim’s mental and physical health. The injuries caused by a drunk driving accident can lead to expensive medical treatments and lost wages. Obtaining full and fair compensation is necessary for the victims to move on with their lives. To learn more about what to do when getting into an accident with a drunk driver, click HERE.