A year of learning starts now: OLLI at LSU brings learning to life for adults 50+

Sponsored by OLLI at LSU

Who says learning has an expiration date? At OLLI at LSU, curiosity is just getting started.

Designed for adults 50 and over, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at LSU offers a refreshing take on education – one where there are no tests, no grades and absolutely no pressure. Instead, it’s all about discovery, connection and the joy of learning something new simply because it’s interesting.

OLLI at LSU has become a vibrant hub for lifelong learners across Louisiana, bringing together people who are eager to stay mentally active, socially engaged and connected to their community. Whether someone is diving into a new passion or revisiting an old one, OLLI creates the perfect environment to explore, share and grow.

With classes offered through OLLI’s four chapters – Crescent City (New Orleans & Metairie), Camellia City (Covington & Slidell), Felicianas (St. Francisville & New Roads) and Lagniappe (Baton Rouge) – members can learn close to home while still being part of the broader OLLI at LSU community.

One of the program’s biggest draws is its wide range of course offerings. Members can explore topics spanning history, art, culture, literature, wellness and technology, along with locally focused subjects and special interest classes that reflect the unique character of the region. From book discussions and painting workshops to lectures on current events or hands-on tech tutorials, there’s something for every interest.

Flexibility is another hallmark of the OLLI experience. Participants can choose classes that fit their schedules and preferences, with options offered in person, via Zoom or in hybrid formats. Whether someone prefers the energy of a classroom setting or the convenience of learning from home, OLLI makes it easy to stay involved.

The biggest opportunity to get involved is right around the corner with OLLI’s annual membership registration. Opening June 8, the $50 annual membership provides access to a full year of programming from July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027. It’s an affordable way to unlock a year filled with engaging classes, meaningful experiences and new friendships.

Beyond the classes themselves, what sets OLLI apart is its sense of community. It’s a place where people come not just to learn, but to connect. OLLI at LSU also welcomes those who want to share their expertise. Community members interested in becoming instructors can find opportunities to lead courses and contribute their knowledge.

For adults 50 and older who are looking to stay curious, connect with others and continue learning, OLLI at LSU offers the perfect opportunity. To explore membership options or learn more about upcoming classes, visit ce.lsu.edu/olli.