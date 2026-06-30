A venue for every occasion at Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel

From corporate meetings and conferences to galas and special celebrations, Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel offers flexible event spaces built to fit gatherings of every size and style. With more than 12,000 square feet of event space, nine event rooms, and 13 breakout rooms, the property provides a wide range of options for everything from focused business sessions to full-scale celebrations.

The Bourbeau Grand Ballroom sets the stage for larger events, accommodating up to 800 guests in a theater-style setup, making it a strong fit for conferences, receptions, and community gatherings. For more tailored moments, smaller meeting rooms and breakout spaces allow for collaboration, connection, and creativity throughout the day.

Event planners can also work with the hotel’s team to coordinate customized catering options designed to match the tone and flow of each event. For groups booking 10 or more rooms, special rates may be available to help keep attendees close and connected during their stay.

To start planning a meeting or event at Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel, click here.