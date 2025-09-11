Baton Rouge's #1 lifestyle magazine since 2005

5 everyday habits that could be damaging your skin—and what to do instead, sponsored by Cocoarae Skin

By
Sponsored Content
-

Cocoarae Skin highlights how everyday habits—not just products—can quietly undermine skin health. Over-cleansing with harsh soaps, skipping moisturizer, or over-exfoliating may weaken the skin barrier. Forgetting to hydrate or apply sunscreen compounds the damage, often without notice until irritation appears. Small adjustments make a big difference. Cocoarae recommends switching to the Calm & Cleanse Bar for gentle cleansing, replenishing hydration with nourishing body butters, and brightening naturally with the Tone & Glow Turmeric Bar rather than abrasive scrubs. Skincare Awareness Month serves as a reminder that routines can be reset with mindful choices that support long-term health. Even one change can deliver visible results over time.

Take the Cocoarae Skin challenge this month—replace one habit, see the results, and glow with confidence.
Guest Author
By Sponsored Content

About Us

© 2025 225 Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

About Us

Our Company