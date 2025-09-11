5 everyday habits that could be damaging your skin—and what to do instead, sponsored by Cocoarae Skin

Cocoarae Skin highlights how everyday habits—not just products—can quietly undermine skin health. Over-cleansing with harsh soaps, skipping moisturizer, or over-exfoliating may weaken the skin barrier. Forgetting to hydrate or apply sunscreen compounds the damage, often without notice until irritation appears. Small adjustments make a big difference. Cocoarae recommends switching to the Calm & Cleanse Bar for gentle cleansing, replenishing hydration with nourishing body butters, and brightening naturally with the Tone & Glow Turmeric Bar rather than abrasive scrubs. Skincare Awareness Month serves as a reminder that routines can be reset with mindful choices that support long-term health. Even one change can deliver visible results over time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cocoarae®️ Skin | Natural Skincare Brand (@cocoaraeskin)

Take the Cocoarae Skin challenge this month—replace one habit, see the results, and glow with confidence.