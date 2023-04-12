3 tips for hosting at home, sponsored by Southern Air

Are you hosting a party? Or maybe just looking to have some friends over to watch the Tigers? Be sure that you plan ahead, and have a space that is cool enough to beat the upcoming summer heat. Here are a few things to look for after you invite your friends, make the food, and tidy up your house.

Check for weak air flow. Is your house simply not as cool as you want it to be?

Are you hearing anything abnormal? Sometimes there can be something in your air conditioning unit blocking the air flow.

Is your A/C blowing warm air? This means that it is definitely time for a tune-up.

Be sure to get you’re a/C tuned-up before having your guests over. Click here for an exclusive offer, and to schedule your tun-up prior to the party.

