225 Summer Restaurant Celebration continues all month long

  By Special Promotions

Let’s celebrate! 225 Summer Restaurant Celebration is here for the month of May, with a deal that will ensure summer savings and support local partner restaurants.

Eight great restaurants will each offer deals on food and drinks. Offers vary so be sure to look through all eight!

Visit 225besteats.com at any point in May to buy one voucher, or buy them all. Participating restaurants include Burgersmith, Finbomb, Dempsey’s, Pizza Byronz, City Slice, Cou-yon’s, Lighthouse Coffee and Frank’s Restaurant.

Show some love to our local restaurant industry all month long!


