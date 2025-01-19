[Sponsored] 225 Restaurant Celebration: Grab a deal from one of our partners before Jan. 31

Join the celebration! 225 Restaurant Celebration is here to kick off the New Year with deals that will ensure savings and support local partner restaurants.

Great local restaurants will each offer deals on food and drinks. Offers vary, so be sure to look through them all!

Visit 225besteats.com at any point in January to buy one voucher, or buy them all. Enjoy the 225 Restaurant Celebration and show some love to our local restaurant industry all month long. Offers end Jan. 31. Bon appetit!

BUY ONE, OR BUY THEM ALL: Participating Restaurants

Rotolo’s Craft & Crust

Central City Steak & Seafood

Elsie’s Plate & Pie

Monjuni’s Italian Cafe

The Patio Tex-Mex Fusion

Finbomb

Cork’s Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp

Dearman’s Diner