225 Restaurant Celebration is back to kick off 2024

GREAT LOCAL RESTAURANTS. GREAT OFFERS. ALL MONTH LONG!

Join the celebration! 225 Restaurant Celebration is back to kick off the new year with deals that will ensure savings and support local partner restaurants. Great local restaurants will each offer deals on food & drinks. Offers vary, so be sure to look through them all! Visit 225besteats.com at any point in January to buy one voucher, or buy them all. Enjoy the 225 Restaurant Celebration and show some love to our local restaurant industry all month long. Bon Appetit!

Participating Restaurants: Rotolo’s Craft & Crust | BurgerIM | Elsie’s Plate & Pie | Monjuni’s Italian Cafe | Cork’s Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp | Dearman’s Diner

