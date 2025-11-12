225 Forward: LaMont Cole

Sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish School System

MY VISION

“Over the next 20 years, I see Baton Rouge becoming a model city where every child, regardless of their ZIP code, has access to an excellent education. By investing in early childhood education, strengthening career and technical pathways, and expanding access to STEM and fine arts, we will graduate students who are not only college-ready but also career-ready and community-minded. Collaboration between schools, law enforcement,

community organizations, and families will reduce violence and truancy and increase opportunity. Schools will be true community centers, open beyond the school day, offering health, counseling, and enrichment services. Disparities in education, housing, and health outcomes will narrow significantly, and all children – Black, white, Latino, Asian, rich, poor, urban and rural – will be empowered to achieve their fullest potential.

OUR PATH

“As a teacher and principal, I saw students overcome incredible odds when given the right support and encouragement. As a chief academic officer, I watched schools improve when teachers and leaders had the resources and professional development they needed. As a councilman and Mayor Pro Tempore, I saw neighborhoods come alive when people had a voice in shaping their future. And now, as Superintendent, I see a school system filled with educators, families, and community partners who want nothing more than to see our children succeed. These experiences give me confidence that our vision to DARE TO BE GREAT is not a dream too big. It is a possibility within reach.”

GET INVOLVED

“Support our schools directly by volunteering. Attend school board meetings, advocate for policies that strengthen public education, and hold leaders accountable. Real change requires all of us standing shoulder to shoulder, each doing our part to lift up our children.”

