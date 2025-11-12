225 Forward: E.J. Kuiper

Sponsored by Our Lady Of The Lake

MY VISION

“A healthy community is a vibrant and thriving community that offers its people an overall better quality of life, including best-in-class arts and entertainment. First things first, we need to get the new Arena on LSU’s campus built. That project will unlock a wave of economic development on, and around, the LSU campus initially that will grow and

spread to downtown Baton Rouge, Memorial Park and beyond. And I can promise you that FMOL Health | Our Lady of the Lake will be there as a catalyst along the way! As one of the region’s largest employers, we understand the importance of investing in the growth of our communities so that we can attract and retain the type of talent that our patients deserve.”

OUR PATH

“I have seen it, experienced it, and was a part of it during my years in Omaha. Anyone who has made the trip to the College World Series in Nebraska over the last few years has witnessed what visionary leadership can accomplish and create. Omaha’s downtown is now a culturally vibrant, alive and exciting place to meet for people of all ages. Whether you want to attend a sporting event or concert or enjoy amazing restaurants, you can find it there. Baton Rouge has the same opportunity and, I believe, the right ingredients in place to do the same and more!”

GET INVOLVED

“There are some great folks invested in working for and bringing this vision for Baton Rouge forward. A “glass-half-full” and “We can do this!” attitude is necessary to effect positive change. Let’s do this!”

