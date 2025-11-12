225 Forward: Dustin Yates

Sponsored by City of St. George

MY VISION

“Over the next 20 years, I see St. George as a model of efficient, transparent governance, with safe neighborhoods, strong public schools, and a vibrant local economy that attracts families and businesses alike. I believe our success is tied to the broader success of the Baton Rouge region. We don’t rise by building walls—we rise by building partnerships. My hope is that, in the decades ahead, St. George and Baton Rouge will continue to collaborate on regional infrastructure, economic development, and public safety initiatives that benefit everyone. Together, we can create a stronger, more resilient future—one that honors our unique communities while embracing a shared destiny.”

OUR PATH

“This city was born from grassroots energy—a desire for local control, better services, and a voice in the decisions that impact our daily lives. That same energy is now fueling our future. We are building this city with intention, accountability, and a deep respect for public input. We have an opportunity to learn from what’s worked and what hasn’t across the region and to set a new standard for what local government can be. The people of St. George are not waiting for change; they’re creating it. That’s what gives me confidence that our vision is not only possible, but inevitable.”

GET INVOLVED

“This is your city—your voice matters. If you’re inspired by this vision, I encourage you to get involved by attending public meetings, joining advisory committees, volunteering in your neighborhood, and staying informed about local issues. Every bit of involvement matters.”

Learn more at StGeorgeLA.gov