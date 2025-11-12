225 Forward: Dr. Charles Williamson

Sponsored by Williamson Eye Center

MY VISION

“When I look at Baton Rouge, I see more than a city. I see a living, breathing community that has shaped generations of families like mine. My father began caring for the eyes of Baton Rouge residents over 75 years ago and his four boys developed that into a world class eye surgery practice. Now my children are practicing as the third generation, and 9 of my 11 grandchildren also call this home. So, when I imagine the next 20 years, my vision is for Baton Rouge to continue growing as a city that values excellence and belonging in equal measure. Our city is a place where generations of young people can not only find opportunity but also find meaning. If we can continue nurturing our young people, supporting innovation in education and healthcare, and investing in beauty in our riverfront, our neighborhoods, and our shared experiences, then the Baton Rouge my grandchildren inherit will be even more remarkable than the one I grew up in.”

OUR PATH

“I’ve had the privilege of seeing what Baton Rouge can accomplish when people commit to excellence. In medicine, business, and education, I’ve witnessed how ideas that began right here have spread across the country. Our city may not always make national headlines, but it consistently produces people of integrity, ingenuity, and heart; and that gives me hope. I’m optimistic because I see Baton Rouge through the eyes of three generations of my family. I see young professionals starting businesses, artists transforming public spaces, and families investing in neighborhoods that matter to them. The same drive that built LSU into a world-class university, that made our culture of food and music famous, and that keeps our people resilient is what will carry Baton Rouge into its next great chapter. We have built the foundation; now it’s about continuing to believe in ourselves and the future we can build together.”

GET INVOLVED

“In my world of medicine, excellence doesn’t happen by accident; it comes from a mindset of continuous improvement and collaboration. The same is true for a city. Support local businesses, mentor a student, volunteer your skills, invest in the arts, and be present!”

