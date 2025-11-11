225 Forward: Deidre Deculus Robert

Sponsored by Build Baton Rouge

About 225 Forward: 20 years after the first 225, these business and community visionaries are charting a course for the Capital Region’s next 20 years and beyond.

MY VISION

Over the next 20 years, I see Baton Rouge emerging as a true Capital City, not just in name, but in leadership. A beacon for Louisiana and for the South, showing what’s possible when a community invests with intention and care. I see neighborhoods that are connected and thriving, small businesses that anchor our corridors, and public spaces that reflect the vibrancy and resilience of the people who call this city home. That vision starts with equity and making sure that growth reaches every corner of Baton Rouge and the parish. It’s about affordable housing, accessible jobs, great schools, and safe streets that support the families who make this community what it is. And it’s about building partnerships that bring resources together to move ideas from vision to reality. Twenty years from now, I want people to look at Baton Rouge and see a city that kept its promises — one that chose collaboration over competition, equity over exclusion, and progress that reaches every neighborhood. That’s the Baton Rouge I believe in, and the future we’re building right now.

OUR PATH

I came to Baton Rouge in 1995 as a student at LSU. I watched the corridors and community transform from downtown outward. I have seen the power of community will in transforming spaces across this city and parish. I know Baton Rouge has what it takes. We’ve already started to see what happens when we bring people and resources together with intention, when we invest in our downtown, major corridors like Perkins Road, Plank Road and Florida Boulevard, when we plan for growth that lifts everyone, not just a few. Baton Rouge can stand as a model for the South, a city that honors its roots, embraces innovation, and shows that when people come together around a shared purpose, there’s no limit to what we can build.