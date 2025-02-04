20th Annual Eagle Expo, sponsored by Cajun Coast Visitor and Convention

Experience the mystically beautiful Cajun Coast! Cajun Coast Tourism invites visitors into the heart of the Atchafalaya Basin February 20-22 for the 20th Annual Eagle Expo & More. Enjoy guided boat tours through scenic waterways, immerse yourself in walking tours into the Bayou Teche National Wildlife Refuge, and learn from engaging presentations by wildlife and birding experts. Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, history buff, or simply seeking a peaceful retreat, the Cajun Coast provides an unforgettable experience. With breathtaking landscapes and expert guides, every visitor can connect with the vibrant ecosystems and traditions that make this area so special.

