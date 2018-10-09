Check out photos from 225’s Voting Kickoff Party from Cane Land Distillery

A campaign kick-off isn’t complete without a party, and 225 did not disappoint. We celebrated the 2018 Best of 225 Kick-off with an evening of live music, food and drinks at Cane Land Distilling Company in March.

Hundreds of nominees and supporters alike dined on delectable appetizers prepared by the chefs of Gastreauxnomica and specialty cocktails like Cane Land’s Rum Punch, while Shaun Ward of the Shaun Ward Xperience serenaded the crowd with his electronic violin tunes. Attendees were excited to be the first to cast their electronic votes for the coveted Best of 225 spots, with tech provided by Tim’s Computers.

Thank you to everyone who attended and to Cane Land Distilling for hosting our Hot Off the Press Best of 225 Voting Kickoff Party. Keep an eye out for the Best of 225 edition in July along with the Hot Off the Press party to reveal the winners.

To see photos from the night, check out our gallery below. Click on an image to enlarge: