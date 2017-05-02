Zoë Robison’s Digital illustrations

About the artist:

Digital illustrator Zoë Robison has drawn all her life. She took art classes from middle school to college, and she says there’s something special about watching her art come to life on paper. In 2011, Robison discovered a passion for digital drawing. Sketching all of her works by hand before scanning them to her computer, Robison then digitally paints the final copy on her Wacom Bamboo tablet. Robison says she is inspired by the animation style of classic Disney and Little Golden Books. Her pieces include digital drawings of Barack Obama, Eleven from Stranger Things, characters from Disney’s Moana and her most popular: custom cartoon portraits. Using bright colors and soft textures, Robison most frequently creates portraits for local couples. The 24-year-old Baton Rouge native says she dreams of working in the animation field as a visual developer, designing and developing characters and costumes. zoeerobison.myportfolio.com

“This is one of four portraits I did for Valentine’s Day this year. I particularly like this one because it captures the sweetness of the couple, Chelsi and Chris [Poirrier]. That’s my goal for each portrait: to give someone the opportunity to express their love—be it for a spouse, significant other, pet, child, friend, you name it—in a unique way. I am a sucker for a good love story.”