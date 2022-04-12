Why you’re more likely to get into a crash at night, sponsored by Dudley DeBosier

Many people find driving at night is stressful because it’s harder to see the road and traffic ahead of you. Louisiana already has notably dangerous roads; in recent years, the state has seen more car crashes and fatalities than the national average. Some 40% of accidents occur at night, even though there is 60% less traffic on the roads.

Despite there being less traffic after dark, the fatality rate is three times higher for nighttime accidents. Nearly 49% of all traffic fatalities occur at night. On average, car crashes peak between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, but the timing of accidents has some seasonal variation.

