YMCA weighs replacement of Foster Drive location

YMCA of the Capital Area officials are considering replacing the organization’s Foster Drive location.

Marketing director Kristen Hogan confirms that options for the site are being considered. Those plans, which might include a new building and private apartments, will depend on whether funding is available. She expects a decision to be announced this week.

“There were discussions years ago, but of course the cost of everything has increased,” she says. “If we don’t have the money, none of it will be done.”

There are seven YMCA locations in Greater Baton Rouge.

