Write a letter they will cherish forever with the Legacy Letter Challenge at EBRPL

Bre Pizzolato
When Blake Brewer was 19, his father passed away in his arms. As he tried to process the grief, his mother gave him a letter that his father had only recently completed, and it changed his life. Now, he’s helping parents, grandparents and mentors craft compelling letters to change more lives.

Bewer founded the Legacy Letter Challenge, which invites people of all writing skills to write impactful letters to their children, grandchildren or loved ones. And this August, East Baton Rouge Parish Library cardholders can access a 90-minute virtual workshop with Brewer for free.

These guided writing sessions offer a powerful opportunity to reflect, write and share the wisdom, love and life lessons that matter most. And they make a gift that your loved ones will cherish for a lifetime.

Upcoming Legacy Letter virtual workshops will be held on Mondays, Aug. 4, 11 + 18, 2 p.m.; and Aug. 25, 7 p.m.

To register or learn more, visit ebrpl.co/legacy.

Before landing her dream job as managing editor of "inRegister," Bre Pizzolato cut her teeth in news, advertising and marketing. These days, she crafts feature stories about the people, culture and creativity that showcase the very best of her hometown. As a loyal supporter of local eateries, she's on a mission to try every cookie and cannoli the city has to offer.

