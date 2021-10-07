×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

Worker shortage for LSU games impacting game-day traffic, concessions

  • By Business Report Staff

Getting to Tiger Stadium and the areas surrounding it for game day is a monumental task, but this year it’s been compounded by employment shortages due to Hurricane Ida and COVID-19, WBRZ-TV reports.

The struggle to hire enough workers led LSU athletics to close several concession stands inside the stadium for the Auburn game last weekend, as well as limit the menus of the remaining stands, says LSU athletics strategic communications director Cody Worsham.

The most glaring side effect of the employment shortage, however, is felt after the game because the Baton Rouge Police Department does not have enough officers to smoothly organize and direct contraflow. Watch the full news segment.


PREVIOUS ARTICLE
A retired teacher takes her love for helping others and opens a thrift store in Mid City
NEXT ARTICLE
Things to do this weekend around town: Boutique event, concerts and more

Latest Stories