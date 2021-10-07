Worker shortage for LSU games impacting game-day traffic, concessions

Getting to Tiger Stadium and the areas surrounding it for game day is a monumental task, but this year it’s been compounded by employment shortages due to Hurricane Ida and COVID-19, WBRZ-TV reports.

The struggle to hire enough workers led LSU athletics to close several concession stands inside the stadium for the Auburn game last weekend, as well as limit the menus of the remaining stands, says LSU athletics strategic communications director Cody Worsham.

The most glaring side effect of the employment shortage, however, is felt after the game because the Baton Rouge Police Department does not have enough officers to smoothly organize and direct contraflow. Watch the full news segment.