Wine down with 225’s September 2025 issue, on stands now

Wine is so many things.

It’s the OG of adult beverages, an ancient ritual and a way to unwind. It’s the anchor of a great meal, animating flavors on the plate. Its production process is part agronomy, alchemy and art. You could spend the rest of your life studying it, only to find you’ve just scratched the surface.

It’s never been a better time to explore vino in the Capital Region, with broader-than-ever restaurant wine lists, specialty shops and pairing opportunities. But don’t let learning about wine mystify or intimidate you.

Our September 2025 cover story breaks down muscular reds, herbaceous whites and effervescent sparklers that line the shelves of liquor stores and fill menus at eateries around the Red Stick. Grab a glass and read up on how to be your own wine boss. Cheers to the challenge.

Also in this month’s issue, see who’s serving Biscoff treats around BR, learn about LSU’s new coastal meteorology degree program, dig into the history of the Louisiana Art & Science Museum and much more.

Flip through it all below, and be sure to pick up the print copy on newsstands now around the Capital Region.

Let us know what you think at [email protected].