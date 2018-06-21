The LSU School of Music’s trademark summer jazz series Hot Summer Nights, Cool Jazz is coming to a close, with its final two installments taking place this Thursday and Friday.

The series kicked off last Thursday with a performance by trombonist Harry Watters, a former member of the illustrious revival band Dukes of Dixieland. Last Friday, Baton Rouge native vocalist Quiana Lynell took the stage.

This week, Hot Summer Nights, Cool Jazz will feature some series veterans performing alongside fresh faces.

This Thursday, series regular Phillip Manuel, a critically-acclaimed R&B vocalist, will take the stage. On Friday, in the final installment of the summer series, the Hot Summer Nights, Cool Jazz Quintet will perform alongside incoming Assistant Professor of Jazz Studies and saxophonist Doug Stone, making his LSU debut.

Hot Summer Nights, Cool Jazz takes place in the LSU School of Music Recital Hall. Tickets are $22 for adults and $12 for students, and can be purchased here.