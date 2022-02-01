Will personalized diets treat and prevent chronic disease? sponsored by Pennington Biomedical

A new federally funded study will use machine learning to predict how an individual responds to a given diet, allowing physicians to offer patients personalized nutrition prescriptions to improve health and treat chronic diseases. Scientists will follow 10,000 participants while they eat their usual diets, and will gather data on 1,500 participants who will follow one of three prescription diets while living at home, and a group of 500 will follow the same diets during stays at clinical sites.
Researchers will measure blood sugar levels and biomarkers of cardiometabolic health, track physical activity and sleep, and collect samples of blood, urine, saliva, hair and stool to assess the impact of people’s diets.
The study will generate a massive dataset, a wealth of biospecimens and algorithms that will lead to personalized dietary prescriptions that can promote health, prevent heart attacks or strokes, and address health disparities,” said Pennington Biomedical Executive Director John Kirwan, Ph.D. Click here to learn more.