Will personalized diets treat and prevent chronic disease? sponsored by Pennington Biomedical

Researchers will measure blood sugar levels and biomarkers of cardiometabolic health, track physical activity and sleep, and collect samples of blood, urine, saliva, hair and stool to assess the impact of people’s diets.

The study will generate a massive dataset, a wealth of biospecimens and algorithms that will lead to personalized dietary prescriptions that can promote health, prevent heart attacks or strokes, and address health disparities,” said Pennington Biomedical Executive Director John Kirwan, Ph.D. Click here to learn more.

