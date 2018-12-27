It’s finally game week.

After a month of anticipation and excitement, LSU’s first-ever trip to the Fiesta Bowl is upon us. And as the game draws near, the outlook of the matchup gets foggier instead of clearer.

The Tigers will be without a substantial number of starters on the defensive side of the ball, including their top two cornerbacks and two defensive linemen. Cornerback Greedy Williams and nose tackle Ed Alexander both declared for the NFL Draft, meaning they’ll miss the bowl, while Kristian Fulton and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko are both recovering from injuries.

Add to that starting linebacker Jacob Phillips missing the first half of the game due to his targeting call late in the Texas A&M game.

On the flip side, UCF will be without its starting quarterback and impact player, McKenzie Milton, who suffered a gruesome leg injury in the Knights’ game against South Florida. Dual-threat backup quarterback Darriel Mack Jr. will take over signal-calling duties for UCF, posing a different kind of threat to the depleted LSU defense.

Despite all the lineup changes, the Fiesta Bowl still ranks as one of the most intriguing match-ups this bowl season. Do you think LSU has what it takes to knock off UCF and snap its 25-game winning streak?

