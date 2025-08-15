Who are the Capital Region’s most influential leaders? ‘Business Report’ wants your input

The editors of 225‘s sister publication the Baton Rouge Business Report are now accepting nominations for the 2026 edition of the Capital Region 500—a definitive guide to the executives, entrepreneurs and community leaders who shape our economy and community.

This isn’t an awards program or a popularity contest. It’s a curated list, built on months of reporting and interviews, with the goal of connecting our readers to the people who truly drive progress in the Capital Region.

The Capital Region 500 includes influential leaders across all sectors—banking and finance, real estate, energy, manufacturing, industrial services, professional services, media and technology, health care, the arts, sports, hospitality and tourism, education, government, and philanthropy/nonprofits. We’re also spotlighting “living legends”—those who may be retired or semi-retired, but whose impact and influence still resonate today.

We’re seeking nominations for those who lead not just in title, but in presence. People others look to for vision, insight and action. Being the CEO of a major company doesn’t automatically earn you a spot. Advertising has no role in who gets selected. And while we appreciate public input, the number of nominations a person receives has no bearing on their inclusion.

We won’t include current elected officials unless they hold a nonpolitical leadership position that qualifies them.

Through in-depth interviews, the 2026 edition will offer a rare glimpse behind the titles—sharing lessons learned, leadership advice, personal passions, favorite books and podcasts, and more.

Want to recommend someone for consideration? They must be based in the nine-parish Capital Region. Submit your nomination by Sept. 1, 2025. Get all the details, and make your 2026 nomination here.

The Capital Region 500 will be published in June 2026.