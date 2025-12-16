How Pelican to Mars has become local pop-up hub

Food pop-ups are poppin’ in the Capital Region. Armed with canopy tents, ingredients and makeshift kitchens, these brick-and-mortar-less businesses are winning over the hearts—and stomachs—of locals.

Usually stationed at bars and breweries or festivals, these businesses provide a limited run of niche dishes. We’ve reported on these spots as early as 2015, or even earlier if you count the delicacies served up at football tailgates. Now, the pop-up community is a lively scene with diehard fans loyal to the limited-run menus.

Pelican to Mars co-owner Lance Paddock has hosted plenty of pop-ups at his bar. In fact, all of our 2025 Best of 225 nominees for Best Local Pop-Up frequent Pelican to Mars.

“Our business model from the beginning was that we would have a variety of food vendors who were there on a regular basis,” Paddock says. “We don’t have a full kitchen or anything of that nature. Nor did we really want to run a food program, so we wanted to establish a lineup of interesting food options.”

Pelican to Mars rotates around 10 steady vendors at its Government Street spot, but that number can double for events like White Light Night. Paddock and his team look at menu offerings and the pop-ups’ followings to determine when to host each vendor. Then social media posts let followers know the lineup.

Paddock credits the popularity of these food vendors to their trendy menus and fairly affordable prices. He also says local businesses embracing these vendors have also helped boost this dining trend.

Paddock says there are many reasons why vendors embrace the mobile model, like the freedom of choosing when to work and not having to cover costs like rent.

Those exact reasons inspired Johnathan Reynolds to sell his Cajun fusion creations in a pop-up format. He debuted his Rougaroux concept in December 2024 in New Orleans. While working as a bartender, out-of-towners would ask him where to go for authentic fare. Instead of suggesting tourist traps, he began making his own. Eventually, he perfected a menu of gumbo birria tacos and other handhelds for barhoppers.

When Reynolds moved back to the Capital Region, he brought Rougaroux, eventually landing at Pelican to Mars. After steady pop-up appearances, he became one of the bar’s mainstays, hunkering down in a trailer out front.

“These are the guys that kind of got me started here,” Reynolds says about the Pelican to Mars team. “They’ve been nothing but helpful.”

Paddock describes working with businesses like Reynolds’ as mutually beneficial. Patrons come to the bar for a drink and try out a vendor, or pop-up loyalists stay at the bar after their meal.

“At Pelican to Mars, at least, we just kind of built this really interesting community. And all these pop-ups are a huge part of it,” Paddock says. “They’re partners. They come in and they build our business. Helping them? I mean, they’ve helped us. They’ve been huge for us. … It goes beyond just the food, but helping create an atmosphere.”

Pop-up posse

Looking to try the latest pop-ups? Here are a few new concepts that have popped up onto our radar this year:

Roux Barbecue

This pop-up pitmaster began back in April, slinging meaty mains and elevated barbecue sides and desserts. Grab a toothpick and prepare for the meat sweats before loading up on Roux Barbecue’s tender wagyu brisket, spare ribs, pulled lamb shoulder and more. @rouxbarbecue

Rougaroux

Who says the swamp can’t also be scrumptious? Rougaroux debuted in New Orleans this year before its owner relocated back home to Baton Rouge. Browse its stacked lineup of gumbo birria tacos, boudin pastor bombs, trash fries, creamy elote grits and more beast-approved bar bites. @rougaroux_

KBBQ Boy

Available for pop-ups or private catering, KBBQ Boy became active this spring with appearances at Night Market BTR and Pelican to Mars. Its menu varies from bulgogi sandwiches and rice bowls to Dubai chocolate-covered strawberries and Tajin fruit cups with chamoy. @kbbq_boy

Beaux tie BBQ

Get a taste of Tennessee-style barbecue courtesy of Beaux Tie BBQ, which began popping up in March. Find smoky sausage links, pulled pork, massive beef ribs, boudin dip, protein-packed sammies and, of course, a trio of sauces to slather on any order. beauxtiebbq.com