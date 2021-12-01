What’s next for the Varsity Theatre as it bounces back from the pandemic?

McLellan has reached out to former staff members asking them to return but many don’t want to jeopardize their new jobs, he says.

“It’s almost the chicken or the egg,” he says. “We can’t have more events without more staff, but we can’t have more staff without more events.”

But the theater has managed to stay afloat, mostly due to private events and some public concerts. Everything on the venue’s calendar for the rest of 2021 is a public event, though, McLellan says.

He and his team are reaching out to former in-house staff but also to workers at other venues as well as to any persons who have worked with bands that are no longer touring as much.

McLellan hopes for some sense of routine to return in early 2022, and plans to hold shows on Friday and Saturday nights in January.

“Hopefully we can get that going and show a steady paycheck opportunity,” he says.

Another key to success is gaining the attention of bands traveling between venues in Texas and Atlanta that sometimes stop to play in Baton Rouge, he says.

Hosting private events and concerts has the Varsity headed in the right direction, McLellan says, and is helping new staff adjust and returning staff reacclimate to working at the venue.

