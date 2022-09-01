Oddsmakers are completely torn on what to make of Brian Kelly’s first season in Baton Rouge.

It is understandable, considering the last time we saw LSU, a receiver was playing quarterback, there were only 39 players available, and the offensive line coach was the head coach.

Since then, LSU spent nine figures to pluck Kelly from Notre Dame, who then turned over nearly half of the roster and hired 48 (!) new staff members.

LSU’s projected win total at sportsbooks ranges anywhere from 6.5 to 8.5—a massive disparity among people who build shiny buildings in the desert.

They’ll have to answer some major questions and navigate a typically treacherous SEC slate to end up on the higher end of those projections.

Here’s how things could play out.

MOSCONA’S PREDICTIONS

Sept. 4 vs. Florida State (in New Orleans)

Kelly’s Irish opened with the Seminoles last year. The familiarity will help. So will the Domefield advantage.

Sept. 10 vs. Southern

The halftime show will be incredible. The game? Not so much.

Sept. 17 vs. Mississippi State

LSU dominated this series for two decades, but the Tigers are just 5-3 since 2014. Don’t scribble a “W” on the schedule poster just yet.

Sept. 24 vs. New Mexico

The Lobos haven’t won more than three games since 2016. The team’s AD Eddie Nunez spent 14 years at LSU. He might regret calling in this favor.

Oct. 1 at Auburn

Bryan Harsin was nearly fired after one season. Bo Nix is now the QB at Oregon. Still, winning at Jordan Hare is never easy.

Oct. 8 vs. Tennessee

In year one under Josh Heupel, the Vols were seventh nationally at 39 points per game. This will be the first real test for Matt House’s new defense.

Oct. 15 at Florida

Billy Napier’s Gators are nearly as big a mystery as the Tigers. One thing is for certain: Florida won’t be in line for another historic upset, since they won’t be a double-digit favorite.

Oct. 22 vs. Ole Miss

LSU was embarrassed in Oxford last year. If the players circle one game this season, the Rebels would be a good bet.

Oct. 29

(Open date)

Nov. 5 vs. Alabama

Brian Kelly told a podcast this summer that he wanted to beat Nick Saban. Be careful what you wish for. You might just get the chance. Every. Single. Year.

Nov. 12 at Arkansas

The Hogs have been better than LSU the past two seasons. That needs to change. Immediately. But a road conference game against a team that thinks they’re your rival a week after Bama is a tough spot.

Nov. 19 vs. UAB

The Blazers have been to five straight bowl games and won the CUSA title three of the past four seasons. Don’t look ahead to …

Nov. 26 at Texas A&M

The Aggies bring a beautiful stadium, a championship head coach and the highest-rated recruiting class ever. For the Tigers to maintain their dominance in this series, they’ll have to beat their former QB Max Johnson. That’s a challenge these Tigers should embrace.

This article was originally published in the August 2022 Tiger Pride issue of 225 magazine.