Watermelon salad with cucumber and mint, sponsored by Pennington Biomedical Research Center

4 cups watermelon cut into ½-inch cubes

1 medium cucumber, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes

¼ cup sliced fresh mint

¼ cup pistachios, roughly chopped

3 oz. (or about ½ cup) feta cheese, crumbled or cut into ½-inch cubes

Salt to taste

Directions

Combine all ingredients. For best flavor, and to allow pistachios to soften, prepare a few hours ahead of time and store in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

