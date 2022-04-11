×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

Watermelon salad with cucumber and mint, sponsored by Pennington Biomedical Research Center

  • Sponsored Content

This fresh salad is a delicious way to boost your metabolism and get ready for the summer days ahead.

Makes 6 servings (158g). Each serving = 100 kcals, 4g protein, 11g carbohydrate, 5.5g fiber, 1.5g fat

Ingredients

  • 4 cups watermelon cut into ½-inch cubes
  • 1 medium cucumber, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes
  • ¼ cup sliced fresh mint
  • ¼ cup pistachios, roughly chopped
  • 3 oz. (or about ½ cup) feta cheese, crumbled or cut into ½-inch cubes
  • Salt to taste

Directions

Combine all ingredients. For best flavor, and to allow pistachios to soften, prepare a few hours ahead of time and store in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Click here for more recipes.


Latest Stories