Watermelon salad with cucumber and mint, sponsored by Pennington Biomedical Research Center

This fresh salad is a delicious way to boost your metabolism and get ready for the summer days ahead.
Makes 6 servings (158g). Each serving = 100 kcals, 4g protein, 11g carbohydrate, 5.5g fiber, 1.5g fat
Ingredients
Ingredients
Directions
Combine all ingredients. For best flavor, and to allow pistachios to soften, prepare a few hours ahead of time and store in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
