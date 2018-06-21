“These violent delights have violent ends.” This now-iconic phrase, taken from a scene of William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, essentially served to kickstart the robot revolution in HBO’s critically-acclaimed Westworld. Two seasons later, viewers still have more questions than they do answers, but some of the show’s mysteries might finally be solved in its season two finale this Sunday.

If you want to watch the finale with a crowd of locals while drinking to your heart’s content, you’re in luck—Varsity Theatre is hosting a viewing party.

Westworld, a thrilling drama series set in a near-future world that tackles tough concepts concerning artificial intelligence, identity and consciousness, has become wildly popular since its premiere in 2016—its first season stands as the most-watched first season of any show in HBO’s history. If you’re not caught up, now is a good time to binge the series, as spoilers are sure to run rampant on social media following season two’s conclusion.

The watch party kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with a screening of the season’s penultimate episode, followed by the finale at 8 p.m. A number of drink specials will be offered, including $1 shots, $3 house wine and $4 double wells. For a full list of drink specials, visit Varsity Theatre’s website. The event is free to attend. Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.