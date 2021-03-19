Vote for the Best of 225, and you could win $1,000

Have you voted yet? The Best of 225 ballot is your opportunity to support your favorite restaurants, bars and local businesses. Nearly 70 awards are up for grabs, and you have the power to decide who will be crowned Best Overall Restaurant, Best Bar, Best Local Instagammer, Best Local Artist and so much more.

And we have an extra special perk for voters this year. Cast your vote, and you will be automatically entered to win $1,000 from Campus Federal Credit Union. Each participant is able to vote for each category ONE time. Attempts at multiple entries will disqualify you from the giveaway.

Read our Frequently Asked Questions to find out more about how the nominees were determined, and how and when the 2021 winners will be revealed. Nominated and want to promote yourself? Download some free social media campaign graphics here.