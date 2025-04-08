Victoria’s Toy Station is up for sale after 40 years in business

Victoria’s Toy Station on Government Street, which has been open for more than 40 years, is now up for sale for $1.2 million.

Beau Box Commercial Real Estate announced the listing Monday morning, which includes both the business and the property.

Originally launched in the Catfish Town train station in 1984, Victoria’s Toy Station moved to its current location on Government Street in 1987. The toy store is known for carrying recent releases as well as classic and hard-to-find items.

“Victoria’s Toy Station is more than just a store—it’s a part of Baton Rouge’s history,” says Beau Box, owner of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, in a prepared statement.

