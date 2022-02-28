University Lakes improvement expected to begin this summer

Niagara Falls, New York-based Sevenson Environmental Services Inc. has been awarded a construction contract for the University Lakes Project, beating out two Baton Rouge firms for the job.

According to an announcement last week from University Lakes Project, Sevenson will work with project master designer Sasaki Associates Inc. and flood risk reduction designer Stantec Consulting Services Inc. to finalize designs and develop a maximum price for the first phase of work, including flood risk-reduction and mobility improvements around the lakes.

The first phase of improving the lakes is fully funded, and work is expected to begin late this summer.