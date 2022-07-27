United offering nonstop flights to BTR for fans of two LSU football rivals

United Airlines announced today that it is adding direct, round-trip service to Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport for the first time for LSU’s home football games against the University of Tennessee and the University of Alabama this fall.

United scheduled round-trip flights during the 2021 college football season as well, which allowed LSU fans to travel to Los Angeles for the season opener against UCLA and to Birmingham for the clash against Alabama in Tuscaloosa. According to BTR spokesperson Jim Caldwell, the Los Angeles trip was more than 90% full and the Birmingham flight was about 80% full.

United isn’t the only airline featuring one-off flights for LSU games this season. In May, American Airlines also announced that it has scheduled round-trip service from Knoxville, Tennessee, to Baton Rouge for LSU’s home game against Tennessee, as well as a dedicated flight from Baton Rouge to Gainesville, Florida, for the Oct. 15 game at the University of Florida.

